Breweries and pot shops allowed in Lake Country’s Town Centre

Council approved a bylaw amendment which allows breweries in the district

Pot shops and breweries are welcome in Lake Country’s Town Centre.

A zoning bylaw amendment was adopted during Tuesday night’s council meeting which allows large-scale breweries in the district’s industrial zones and smaller craft operations in the Town Centre, as well as service and highway commercial zones.

Wineries and cideries are also allowed in agriculture zones.

Jamie McEwan, the district’s community development manager, said the amendment came to council because a number of people showed interest in setting up a brewery in Lake Country.

Pot shops are also allowed in the Town Centre.

