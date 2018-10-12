Breweries could be allowed in Lake Country next week

Council will be looking at adopting a bylaw which will allow breweries in the district

Breweries, meaderies and cideries may soon be allowed in the District of Lake Country.

A zoning amendment bylaw is up for adoption during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

If approved, the bylaw will allow large scale breweries in the district’s industrial zones and smaller craft operations in the Town Centre, as well as service and highway commercial zones.

Currently, the district’s zoning bylaw doesn’t permit breweries or distilleries in the district.

Wineries and cideries would also be approved in agricultural zones in the district if the new amendment is passed.

Council unanimously passed the first and second reading of zoning bylaw amendment in August, and expressed enthusiasm for it during the council meeting.

“A brewery/restaurant would be a great thing in the Turtle Bay Crossing, now that we’re getting that zoning for it,” said Coun. Blair Ireland at the time.

