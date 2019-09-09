The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team removed the vehicle from the lake on Aug. 24. (RCMP photo)

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

George Farris is looking forward to finally bringing his mother back home to Mill Bay.

The body of his mother Janet was recently found in her car at the bottom of Griffin Lake west of Revelstoke, on Highway 1, after she first went missing without a trace 27 years ago while travelling alone to a family wedding in Alberta.

Farris said his mother’s remains have been sent to a funeral home in Revelstoke where they will be cremated, and the family intends to inter them next to her husband’s remains in a church plot in Mill Bay when they are returned.

“It certainly means that we’re finally nearing the end of this story,” he said.

“We thought that maybe someday, we would finally find out what happened to my mother, but so much time had gone past that we were beginning to doubt that we ever would.”

After almost three decades of heartache and questions about Janet’s disappearance among the Farris family, she was finally found largely thanks to a 13-year-old boy and his GoPro.

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

George Farris said the family had assumed that the most likely scenario was that Janet had a car accident along the route to the wedding, and that she either had a medical emergency, fell asleep at the wheel, or tried to avoid hitting an animal or some other obstruction on the road.

“We walked great lengths of the highway at the time, along with Search and Rescue volunteers, looking for her, and a RCMP helicopter was in the sky looking as well,” he said.

“But there was a lot of territory to cover and we had no idea where we should be looking. Those lakes along the way can also be very deep, as was the lake they finally found her in.”

Farris said the Coroners Service is preparing a report on his mother’s death, and he has been told that it will take some time to complete.

“My brother (and only other sibling) lives in Thailand and he’s also very happy that mom has been found,” he said.

“Our thanks to everyone who made that possible.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Just Posted

Award winning Kelowna poet entertains during Culture Days

Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29

RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake… Continue reading

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Kelowna

The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road

Kelowna UFC fighter Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras wins by TKO in Abu Dhabi

The Moras-Jojua fight marked the UFC’s first women’s bout in three trips to Abu Dhabi

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

Fire destroys North Okanagan couple’s home

Three fire departments called out to Saturday night blaze

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

Brain surgery for Shuswap woman with Parkinson’s on the way

After more than two years on the waitlist, resident is joyous about upcoming operation

Community rallies to find blind Vernon man’s missing custom dog harness

The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness

Most Read