BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)

British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

BC Ferries’ Christmas wish is for passengers to avoid non-essential trips this holiday season.

The ferry corporation is asking customers to heed direction provided by the B.C. government and public health authorities and avoid travel unless it is necessary.

For travellers who need to make ferry trips, BC Ferries asks them to plan and book sailings, as “priority will be to keep essential goods, groceries, holiday letters and packages moving.”

Reservations can be made at www.bcferries.com.

BC Ferries notes that foot passengers should arrive early and bundle up for the weather, as “crowding” is not permitted in foot passenger areas and travellers may be required to line up outside.

Customers are reminded of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at BC Ferries terminals and on board vessels. Masks are required, and those who cannot wear a mask “may be asked to provide a medical certificate.” Those who refuse to mask up can be refused passage.

Transport Canada regulations do not allow travellers to remain in vehicles on lower car decks during transit. Travellers parked on those decks must move to the passenger deck and maintain physical distancing there.

Additional cleaning is happening on vessels and at terminals and physical barriers have been erected to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The health and safety of employees and customers is BC Ferries’ top priority,” the release notes. “The company assures customers it continues to have many additional measures in place for their safety and to prevent the spread of illness.”

The ferry corporation added that it does not tolerate any verbal abuse of employees and other passengers and customers who are abusive may be denied service.

READ ALSO: Transport Canada probes 1,000+ reports of passengers refusing to leave vehicles on BC Ferries

READ ALSO: RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

B.C. Ferries informs customers of mask-wearing and physical distancing policies with loud-speaker announcements,…

Posted by Nanaimo News Bulletin on Wednesday, December 9, 2020


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan city inks deal for $1.5M hotel near convention centre
Next story
City of Kelowna’s 2021 budget deliberations underway

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
City of Kelowna’s 2021 budget deliberations underway

Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the day

(Rotary Club of Kelowna)
Rotary Club of Kelowna extends support to youth seeking treatment

The Bridge Youth and Family Services working to support young people seeking shelter for treatment

School District 23 has announced cases of COVID-19 at several Central Okanagan schools. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 reported at four Central Okanagan schools

Three of the four schools are in West Kelowna, and one is in Kelowna

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions had over $3,000 in watches taken from them on Dec. 8

This historic photo is an aerial view of Kelowna, circa 1930. The photo was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Steven James. Many social media users commented on the picture, pointing out landmarks that used to exist in the city. My how Kelowna has changed!
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Aerial view of Kelowna circa 1930

A Coldstream woman was nearly involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 6 as a pickup truck veers over the centre line towards her on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She caught the entire incident on dashcam footage. (Leia Morris - photo)
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision

Lights are in place at Rotary Pier in Summerland. The lighting work is part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)
Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

The site the new hotel will be built on. (City of Penticton)
South Okanagan city inks deal for $1.5M hotel near convention centre

The new hotel would provide 100 to 110 rooms for Penticton

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

Argonaut Creek is part of the inland temperate rainforest ecosystem, which is the last large scale inland temperate rainforest left on earth. The valley is also habitat for mountain caribou, an endangered species. (Photo credit Echo Creek Conservation Society)
Province halts logging north of Revelstoke over caribou concerns

The proposed cut blocks are in Argonaut Creek, 100 kilometres northeast of the city

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Mitch Carefoot of Kelowna, close friend of Kyle Blanleil, does a handstand for Halle Krawczyk as part of their #handstandforhalle fundraising campaign to raise money to support the Krawczyk family of Salmon Arm because their daughter, 12-year-old Halle, must go to Pittsburgh for life-saving surgeries from a rare spinal cancer. (#handstandforhalle Facebook video)
Hockey community stands on its head to support Shuswap girl with cancer

#handstandforhalle asks people to do a handstand on video to draw supporters to gofundme campaign

Most Read