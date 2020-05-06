British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

British Columbians who have remained isolated for months can begin to slightly broaden their social circles as of mid-May.

On Wednesday, B.C. officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a decreases in measures that have stifled social lives, the economy and hopefully the virus since they began in March.

British Columbians will be allowed to mingle with groups of around two to six people outside of their own household.

“We’ve been talking about staying in your household, in your close family, for the last couple of months,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said. “Now you can double your bubble.

Those who are sick are told to continue to self-isolate and people at higher risk due to age or pre-existing conditions must decide for themselves if they wish to broaden their “pandemic bubble” in the coming weeks.

“You can embrace your extended family,” Henry said, or a small group of close friends.

However, health officials said that physical distancing measures must continue for people outside of your new bubble, even as people can begin to hang out with neighbours and others.

“We are trying to get social contact down to 60 per cent of pre-COVID,” Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said.

As the weather gets warmer, British Columbians will have more access to the outdoors as of the middle of May. Provincial parks will reopen for day use, as can municipally operated parks, beaches and outdoor spaces that are currently closed.

Recreation and sports opportunities can restart, Brown said, although sports that are low-contact are preferable.

As of Wednesday, B.C. has had 2,255 total test positive cases and 124 deaths due to COVID-19. A total of 1,494 have now recovered.

More to come.

Coronavirus

