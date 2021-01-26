Broken water main leaves Shuswap community without running water

The water line has left Anglemont residents either without water or with low pressure.

A large portion of Anglemont is without running water due to a water main break on Jan. 26. (CSRD Image)

A large part of Anglemont in the North Shuswap is without water due to a major water line break on the morning of Jan. 26.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) which operates the water system, some users will be completely without water and others will experience reduced pressure until the break is mended. According to a map provided by the regional district, the area without water centres around Anglemont Way.

Repairs are underway but the regional district was unable to provide an estimated time for their completion. Once the repairs have been completed it may take some time for the reservoir to return to normal levels.



