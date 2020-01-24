Brownie, a St. Bernard mix, found suffering from gunshot wound in B.C. Peace region

BC SPCA veterinarians are working round-the-clock to care for a St. Bernard mix found suffering from a gunshot wound in the province’s peace region.

Brownie, a six-year-old border collie and St. Bernard mix, was found with a fractured shinbone and bullet fragments deeply embedded in his right hind leg, the BC SPCA said in a news release Friday.

The vet overseeing the dog’s recovery estimates that the wounds are at least a week old, “which means this poor dog has been in agony for days,” the animal welfare organization said.

In addition to the wounds, the dog is underweight and “in so much pain that he stopped eating,” the BC SPCA said, and will have to be completely shaved to be treated for a heavy flea infestation. He will need to undergo surgery so veterinarians can remove the bullet fragments and repair the fractured bone.

ALSO READ: Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

“Brownie is a very docile and loving dog. His calm and very sweet temperament shines through despite the extreme pain he must be experiencing right now,” said Wendy Davies, South Peace SPCA’s branch manager in Dawson Creek. “He is quickly adjusting to living indoors and his highly social personality is blossoming as he is surrounded by people who are giving him lots of attention.”

The total care for Brownie is expected to reach at least $6,030.

Recovery will take an estimated two months before he’ll be ready to be adopted. will need about two months to recover from his injuries in a foster home recovering before he is ready to be adopted.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Break in artist refuses to be framed
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada affirms acquittals in refusing to hear Tamil migrant case

Just Posted

Kelowna kicks off Chinese New Year

Lantern festival and Lunar New Year event are some of this year’s festivities

City of Kelowna seeking company to construct Highway 97 pedestrian overpass

The city budgeted $500,000 for the bridge’s design in its 2020 provisional budget

Rockets return home aiming to snap 6-game losing streak

Kelowns starts a three-game weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night

New faces come to Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission in Kelowna

New committee manager, five new advisory council members recently named to commission

Nearly 6,000 children living in poverty throughout the Central Okanagan: report

A BC Child Poverty Report Card states that one in six children live in poverty

Environmental rally held in front of Kelowna City Hall

Extinction Rebellion holds protests every Friday to push the city to do more to fight climate change

Ronald McDonald House to open Family Room at Kamloops hospital

Facility to provide home-like retreat for parents, family members of pediatric patients

Break in artist refuses to be framed

No one is being framed in this break in. According to Princeton… Continue reading

Brownie, a St. Bernard mix, found suffering from gunshot wound in B.C. Peace region

The dog was also found to be emaciated and suffering from a flea infestation

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Excitment snowballs for Vernon Winter Carnival

10 days of fun is just two weeks away

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

Most Read