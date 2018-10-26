Brush fire in West Kelowna is fuel mitigation work

A wildfire that was reported this morning in West Kelowna by witnesses is actually fuel mitigation work being conducted by the Westbank First Nation.

According to West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund the fire in the upper Glenrosa area is a controlled burn being conducted by the WFN.

“There were about half a dozen slash piles that were burning… this is fire mitigation work,” he said.

He said the fire department is happy the work is being done and fire mitigation work has been ongoing in the West Kelowna area for the last few years.

West Kelowna also pursues grants each year to conduct its own mitigation work and is currently in the process of updating its fire protection plan.

“As we get into the new year we expect to see some mitigation in West Kelowna as well the ongoing mitigation in the WFN’s community forest there,” Brolund said.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.