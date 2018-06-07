Lorrie Strebel/Facebook

Update: Abandoned campfire sparks fire near Ellison Lake

The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

Update: 8:50 a.m.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a bush fire on the east side of Duck Lake.

The first arriving crews found the fire approximately to be 50 by 50 feet in size.

Crews extinguished the fire and are still on scene mopping up. The fire appears to have started from an abandoned campfire, according to a fire department news release.

One Engine, two bush trucks and a Command vehicle including 11 personnel responded to this fire.

Original:

The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene battling a brush fire that was reported this morning.

The fire was reported at the east side of Ellison Lake at about 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

