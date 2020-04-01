Brushfire reported along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

Crews extinguished a brushfire along the Okanagan Rail Trail near Dilworth Avenue in Kelowna on Wedneaday afternoon.
According to reports, the brushfire started just before 1 p.m. and was put out at around 1:15 p.m..
Fire crews are responding to a grass fire on the Okanagan Rail Trail along Dilworth Mountain. Two engines are currently on scene. More to come. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Aqb0jOp5gh
— Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) April 1, 2020
One bylaw officer and three firefighters attended the scene.
It’s still unknown as to how the fire started.
More to come.
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.