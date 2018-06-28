Bubble soccer is not just for the kids

Park and Play has added an Adultzone in Kelowna for its 10th season

The City of Kelowna is making it easy to play outside with your kids this summer with a new Adultzone.

The City of Kelowna’s Park and Play program is back for its 10th season of free fun and this year there are even more reasons to come out. Starting on Tuesday, July 3, the Park and Play crew will set up at local parks from 5 to 8 p.m. with free games and activities for all ages, according to a city news release.

Park and Play will be marking its 10-year anniversary this year. To celebrate, special festivities are planned for July 10 in Kinsmen Park and Aug. 10 in Loseth Park.

“It’s amazing how much Park and Play has evolved over the past 10 years – it’s become a summer tradition where residents have an opportunity to come together, meet new neighbours and connect with friends and family,” said Tanya Sletten, neighbourhood development coordinator. “In addition to the special 10-year event activities, we’re introducing a new part of the program called Adultzone.”

New this year, there will be free organized activities including volleyball, ultimate frisbee and bubble soccer in the Adultzone with select Park and Play dates.

“Adultzone will help make the event all-ages friendly by offering activities for older youth and adults,” said Sletten. “It’s a great way to get active and meet new people. No experience is necessary as our instructors will go over the rules of play and help make it a fun and positive time for all.”

Pop-Up Park and Play is also back for its second season. Pop-Up Park and Play will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to noon, starting July 4. Each week the event will feature free activities and games in different smaller neighbourhood parks, the release said.

Park and Play is designed to encourage residents to connect, get outside, explore new parks and stay active during the summer months. The program will take place each evening Monday to Friday until Aug. 24, weather permitting. In partnership with Festivals Kelowna, ParksAlive! will also be on site at a number of Park and Play events this summer with live musical entertainment, visit www.festivalskelowna.com for the line-up.

Visit the City’s event calendar at kelowna.ca for the Park and Play, Adultzone and Pop-Up Park and Play dates and locations.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.