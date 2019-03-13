From outside, on March 11, Salmon Arm’s Buckerfield’s looked nearly untouched by the fire which damaged the store’s second floor the previous evening. (File Photo)

Buckerfield’s Salmon Arm store set to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

After Sunday’s fire which damaged the store’s second floor, Buckerfield’s Salmon Arm location will be able to provide animal owners with necessary supplies once more, starting on the morning of Thursday, March 14.

Manager Toni Walton said although customers will not be allowed back in the building yet, Buckerfield’s staff will be on site tomorrow selling animal feed and pet food out in the parking lot.

According to a tweet posted late in the afternoon on March 12, the store is preparing to reopen. The tweet states that electricians already have some of the store’s lights back on and a restoration company is hard at work.

Walton said the store has been divided into sections and workers are giving it a thorough cleaning. She expects the recreation company will be working on the building for the next week or two.

“The staff are here and we’re getting things organized outside,” she said.

Read More: Buckerfield's hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Read More: Firefighters quickly extinguish Buckerfield's blaze

Buckerfield’s will be open for business from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14.

No one was harmed in Sunday evening’s blaze, including Cindy, the store’s resident cat. Cindy is currently staying at an employee’s house.

Outpourings of support for the store have appeared on social media and on its chain link gates where loyal customers have attached a heart-shaped piece of card stock and left behind a pen so others can leave messages for the store’s staff.

Walton said she was the first one at the store the morning after the card was left.

“It brought a tear to my eye when I saw it.”

