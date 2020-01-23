School board members still have to vote on adopting a bylaw to implement the amended budget changes at a meeting in February (File photo)

Budget for Central Okanagan School District increased by $11M

The proposed budget is now $275.6 million for 2019/2020 school year

Central Okanagan school board members approved a motion on Wednesday night to move forward with an amended $275.6 million 2019/2020 school budget.

Despite the amended budget costing almost $11 million more than the original budget presented by the district last fall, school board members still voted unanimously on the increase.

School district assistant secretary treasurer Delta Carmichael said there were a couple reasons for why the budget had increased in recent months.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school district continues strong growth

“Half of our $10.9 million increase came from our classroom enhancement fund, which we received just before Christmas. That $5.075 million allowed us to hire additional teachers into our schools,” said Carmichael.

In 2016, the B.C. Teacher’s Federation won a supreme court decision to allow more teachers to be hired in provincial classrooms, which is one reason why Central Okanagan and other school districts have recently been receiving boosts to their classroom enhancement funds.

School district secretary treasurer Ryan Stierman said increases to student enrollment was another reason for why the district had received a funding boost.

“Every year, the government allocates us a certain amount of funding per student. We had forecasted an extra 150 students in our spring budget, and it ended up being about 400 new students,” said Stierman.

“That extra 250 students generated about $4.1 million in new funding.”

In Dec. of 2019, it was revealed that the Central Okanagan was the third fastest growing school district in the province.

School board members still have to vote on adopting a bylaw to implement the amended budget changes at a meeting in February.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan
Next story
B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Just Posted

Budget for Central Okanagan School District increased by $11M

The proposed budget is now $275.6 million for 2019/2020 school year

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

Kelowna wheelchair curling champion returns to skip at BC Championships

Gerry Austgarden will look to avenge the second place finish at last year’s finals

Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

Ballet Kelowna presents Twilight: a story of love and connection

The program will showcase top emerging choreographers Eva Kolarova and Kunal Ranchod

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

North Okanagan kicks off Family Literacy Week with free books

Province proclaimed Family Literacy Week in B.C. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

Highway 1 to close west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

DriveBC says the road will be closed between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Living near major roads linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC study

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

Most Read