Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

Budget to be discussed at Lake Country town hall

Property owners are facing a tax increase somewhere between 9.95 and 19.02 per cent

With a property tax increase somewhere between 10 to nearly 20 per cent, Lake Country residents are getting their say on the district’s 2023 draft budget.

A statement on the district’s website outlines growth and rising costs as the main reasons for the potentially large increase.

READ MORE: Large property tax hike looms in Lake Country

A budget town hall is set for Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Residents can also attend via Facebook Live or the district’s lives stream video feed.

Property owners can review the draft budget and ask questions in advance at Let’s Talk Lake Country.

