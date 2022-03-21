Conceptual rendering of Pacific Avenue development (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of Pacific Avenue development (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Building permit approved for five-storey condo in Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark District

Development to be built at 1220-1230 Pacific Avenue

A five-storey apartment planned for Pacific Avenue in Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark District has been issued a building permit.

The project is valued at $12-million, according to the development and planning section on the City of Kelowna website. It will be built at 1220-1230 Pacific Avenue between Pasnak Street and Pacific Court.

The development was before council in March 2021 for rezoning to urban centre commercial, although it was proposed for strictly residential use.

In recommending the project, city staff noted the property is in the Capri-Landmark Urban Centre one block south of Capri Mall, and in an area where existing infrastructure and current policy supports substantial infill development. The property also has excellent access to active transportation infrastructure and is a short distance from the Ethel Street Active

Transportation Corridor.

In addition, it is located close to Gordon Drive which is a major transit corridor.

