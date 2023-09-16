Building permits temporarily put on pause in fire-ravaged Shuswap

The moratorium will be in place until geotechnical assessments are complete

The map shows where the issuance of building permits has been suspended by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (CSRD image)

Building permits won’t be issued for the time being in fire-impacted areas of the Shuswap.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, it will be temporarily suspending the issuance of building permits and building inspections in areas damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire. This suspension will continue until the results of geotechnical assessments are received.

“Wildfires, especially those the size and scale of the Bush Creek East wildfire, change the soil, vegetation, watercourses and other natural features of the area,” said the CSRD. “This can significantly increase the risk of landslides, flooding, rockfall and erosion.”

The decision was released from the closed art of the Sept. 14, 2023, CSRD board meeting.

Assessments have already begun, conducted by BGC Engineering Ltd., covering areas of the North Shuswap, Adams Lake and Sorrento, reads a CSRD release.

“Throughout this emergency, public safety has been the number one priority. It is critical we continue to ensure the safety of residents from the potential hazards that come into play for these burned areas,” says Gerald Christie, Manager of Development Services. “Once we have more information about the level of risk, we will be able to remove properties in low-risk areas from the moratorium.”

Preliminary findings should be available in four to six weeks, with full results taking up to three months, said the CSRD.

Some property owners may be exempt if they submit a report from a certified professional engineer or geoscientist that the land may be used safely, the regional district added.

The permit moratorium does not mean residents can’t begin the process of rebuilding, which can start with property clean-up and having danger tree assessments done before the building permit stage. Planning requirements must be confirmed with the CSRD. before applying for a permit.

For more information, email buildingpermit@csrd.bc.ca.

