Bull riding competition bucks into Kelowna

This weekend you can watch these cowboys hold on tight

The Professional Bull Riders Canada Championship will be stopping in Kelowna PBR Okanagan Challenge at Prospera Place.

This Saturday 30 bull riders from Canada, Australia, Brazil, U.S. and Mexico will get into the ring to compete for top points and $20,000.

Returning champion Zane Lambert, 32 will be back to defend his title. The five-time PBR world finals qualifier is excited to be coming out to Kelowna. Lambert was raised to bull ride and loves putting on a show for the audience.

“I found a way to make a living out of it and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” Lambert said.

As Lambert comes to the last few years of his career he looks to end it with a winning streak.

Competing against him will be some of the top B.C. born riders; Jake Gardner, Jackson Scott, as well as former PBR Canada Champions, Aaron Roy, Tanner Byrne. One of the top bullfighters, Greg Loring Jr. will be in the ring.

“Our job is to kee the bull rider safe,” Loring Jr. said. “Bull fighters are the un-sung hero of the sport, we don’t get the fame and fortune that the bull riders do, it’s a humbling sport.

Loring Jr. is passionate about his dream job and the reactionary nature of it, making a living doing what he loves.

The bulls at the competition will be provided by stock contractor Josh Berezzay, the founder of Two Bit Bucking Bulls, who owns the top ranked bull in Canada, Happy Camper, that is a part of his family.

“We treat them just like the best athletes are treated,” Berezay said. “The bulls love what they do, we work with them from the time they are born — Happy Camper loves the game and is on his way to having a great year, after Kelowna he will get a little bit of a break and then go to the Calgary Stampede.”

The competition will conclude in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan during a two day event on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 during the PBR Canadian Finals.