Zane Lambert (Covy Moore/CovyMoore.com)

Bull riding competition bucks into Kelowna

This weekend you can watch these cowboys hold on tight

The Professional Bull Riders Canada Championship will be stopping in Kelowna PBR Okanagan Challenge at Prospera Place.

This Saturday 30 bull riders from Canada, Australia, Brazil, U.S. and Mexico will get into the ring to compete for top points and $20,000.

Returning champion Zane Lambert, 32 will be back to defend his title. The five-time PBR world finals qualifier is excited to be coming out to Kelowna. Lambert was raised to bull ride and loves putting on a show for the audience.

Related: Professional Bull Riders tour to invade Kelowna

“I found a way to make a living out of it and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” Lambert said.

As Lambert comes to the last few years of his career he looks to end it with a winning streak.

Competing against him will be some of the top B.C. born riders; Jake Gardner, Jackson Scott, as well as former PBR Canada Champions, Aaron Roy, Tanner Byrne. One of the top bullfighters, Greg Loring Jr. will be in the ring.

“Our job is to kee the bull rider safe,” Loring Jr. said. “Bull fighters are the un-sung hero of the sport, we don’t get the fame and fortune that the bull riders do, it’s a humbling sport.

Loring Jr. is passionate about his dream job and the reactionary nature of it, making a living doing what he loves.

Related: PHOTOS: Bull-riders battle in Armstrong rodeo

The bulls at the competition will be provided by stock contractor Josh Berezzay, the founder of Two Bit Bucking Bulls, who owns the top ranked bull in Canada, Happy Camper, that is a part of his family.

“We treat them just like the best athletes are treated,” Berezay said. “The bulls love what they do, we work with them from the time they are born — Happy Camper loves the game and is on his way to having a great year, after Kelowna he will get a little bit of a break and then go to the Calgary Stampede.”

The competition will conclude in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan during a two day event on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 during the PBR Canadian Finals.

For tickets you can visit their website here.

Previous story
UPDATE: Farmhouse on Kelowna’s Brent Grist Mill site lost to fire

Just Posted

Bull riding competition bucks into Kelowna

This weekend you can watch these cowboys hold on tight

UPDATE: Four separate suspicious fires at Mount Boucherie

Emergency responders are on scene

UPDATE: Kelowna’s Canada Day homicide victim identified

An area has been taped off in Kelowna

Union to host housing panel discussion in Kelowna

The BCGEU panel will discuss ways to address the current affordability crisis in the province

West Kelowna artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

UPDATE: Farmhouse on Kelowna’s Brent Grist Mill site lost to fire

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at the base of Dilworth Mountain

VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Lawyer with MMIW inquiry resigns, citing government interference

A lawyer for the National Inquiry has announced he’s resigned

B.C. mayor calls for more accessible taxis after woman waits three hours

A woman in a wheelchair was forced to wait three hours out in the cold and rain on Canada Day

Former Humboldt Bronco and family die in car crash

Troy Gasper and his family wereamong the six people who died in a car crash in Saskatchewan

6 children injured in Idaho mass stabbing

6 of the 9 people injured in stabbing rampage were children

Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

Most Read