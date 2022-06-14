(Brittany Webster/ Capital News)

(Brittany Webster/ Capital News)

Bulman Road in Kelowna closed for floods

Sandbags are available from the City of Kelowna to mitigate the effects of the flood

Bulman Rd. is closed June 14 due to flooding.

Cars are being asked to turn around as high water levels from rain and spring melt have exceeded Mill Creek’s banks.

Home owners have not yet commented on any flooding on their property.

Over the past 24 hours, the Kelowna area has seen more rain than typical for this time of year. The spring melt and rain have caused flooding along Mission Creek and Mill Creek.

Bulman road will remain closed until further notice.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are reminded that they are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags have been deployed to the Radant Road, and if sand and sandbags may be deployed in other areas, pick-up locations will be posted on the COEOC website.

READ MORE: Update: Emergency Operations Centre activated as isolated flooding seen in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021Breaking NewsSpring Floods

Previous story
Kelowna’s Mission residents concerned about future development
Next story
Penticton bomber facing possible 13 months jail sentence

Just Posted

(Brittany Webster/ Capital News)
Bulman Road in Kelowna closed for floods

Dee McWatters is the director of trans community involvement with the Kelowna Pride Society (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘No one goes through transition just to win’: Okanagan hockey player speaks out for trans sport

Conceptual rendering of expansion for Mission Creek Landing long-term care home. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna’s Mission residents concerned about future development

Students from Sənsisyustən were proud to show off their mural at the Beercroft Fuel station in Westbank (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Indigenous designed mural unveiled in Westbank