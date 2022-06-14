Bulman Road in Kelowna closed for floods

Sandbags are available from the City of Kelowna to mitigate the effects of the flood

Bulman Rd. is closed June 14 due to flooding.

Cars are being asked to turn around as high water levels from rain and spring melt have exceeded Mill Creek’s banks.

Home owners have not yet commented on any flooding on their property.

Over the past 24 hours, the Kelowna area has seen more rain than typical for this time of year. The spring melt and rain have caused flooding along Mission Creek and Mill Creek.

Bulman road will remain closed until further notice.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are reminded that they are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags have been deployed to the Radant Road, and if sand and sandbags may be deployed in other areas, pick-up locations will be posted on the COEOC website.

