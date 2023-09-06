Bumper left behind after auto shop vehicle involved in Kelowna crash

A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane in each direction on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 6).

The two car collision happened between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road, in front of OK Tire. One of the vehicles involved is a Napa Auto Parks car, which lost its bumper.

One woman is being treated by emergency services at the scene. The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene and cleaning up fluid spills and debris in the area.

Tow trucks are expected for both vehicles. Drivers can expect delays in the area.

RCMP are also on scene.

READ MORE: ‘This happens every year’: Kelowna RCMP educating public as school’s back in session

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Town of Princeton no longer able to post notices to community Facebook groups
Next story
Police still searching for answers in Revelstoke missing persons case from 1998

Just Posted

Meet Me on Bernard was started in 2020 (File photo)
Bernard Avenue reopens to cars as summer in Kelowna comes to an end

A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Bumper left behind after auto shop vehicle involved in Kelowna crash

A development application has been submitted to Kelowna City Hall to build a Tesla dealership and service centre at 3425 Circuit Road. (Photo contributed)
Tesla taking a look at Kelowna

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Planned ignitions to cause increased smoke at West Kelowna wildfire