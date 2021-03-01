Burn pile fire spreads to nearby garage in Oliver

The fire could be seen from Highway 97 and was called in at 3:45 a.m.

An unattended burn pile fire spread to a nearby garage in the early morning hours in Oliver Monday (March 1).

Luckily someone spotted the large fire and called it in to Oliver Fire Department around 3:45 a.m.

A total of 24 firefighters, two engines and two bush trucks attended the blaze located on a property at Highway 97 and River Road.

“It was a big fire,” said Oliver fire chief Bob Graham.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire but the garage/workshop suffered substantial damage. It is salvageable, said Graham.

One of the residents was on scene with fire crews.

No reports of injuries or damage beyond the garage, he said.

