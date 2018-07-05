Burnaby driver crashed truck into Okanagan home

Driver from Burnaby loses control and truck rolls into home

A provincial agency has taken over the investigation of Wednesday’s truck crash into a Vernon, B.C. residence.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single vehicle motor collision where a truck lost control hitting a residential retaining wall.

On Wednesday, July 4, just after 9 a.m., the RCMP were called to the 2400 block of 30th Ave., for a report of a truck that lost control and backed into a residential retaining wall.

See the homeowners’ reaction here.

The driver, a 31-year-old male from Burnaby BC, who was unfamiliar with the area attempted to drive up a steep hill, commonly known as suicide hill. The driver lost control of the truck when the brakes allegedly failed, causing the truck to go backwards down the hill and into a retaining wall on a residential property. The cause of the truck slowing or stopping on the hill is unknown at this time.

“Fortunately no one was injured during this incident, however both the truck and the residential property suffered extensive damage,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The investigation has now been taken over by the British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement agency.”

The driver was issued a notice and order, under the motor vehicle act, for insecure load and an inspection order to be completed. The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will continue to support the BC CVSE.

