Burning masks blasted from Lake Country car fire

Flames and debris shooting from a volatile car fire caused some chaos in Lake Country Friday afternoon.

The blaze on Okanagan Centre Road East was sparked around 1:30 p.m. when a woman noticed some noises coming from her car.

“She went to pull over on the side of the road and her car was on fire,” Lake Country Fire Department deputy chief Brent Penner said.

Neighbours in the area were quick to assist, emptying a fire extinguisher on the flames and trying to snuff it out with dirt, using a snow shovel.

But the blaze was no match for them.

“Upon arrival the car was fully involved,” Penner said.

While crews were able to contain the blaze to the vehicle and prevent it from spreading to a nearby home, there were some close calls.

“The bigger problem is when the back window popped a bunch of material did go into the brush,” said Penner.

Firefighters made sure to douse the area, from what Penner described as burning synthetic masks.

“It didn’t go anywhere, but obviously it was a concern. It (grass) was pretty crunchy, that’s for sure.”

