The policy change impacts all routes and service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, route 90 between UBC Okanagan and Vernon, and route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. (Contributed/BC Transit)

Bus changes onboard for UBC Okanagan and Armstrong routes

Increased service coming into effect

University students can look forward to increased transit schedules over the summer.

A service change goes into effect Monday, May 2 for route 90 UBCO/Vernon. It will allow the schedules to remain the same over the spring, summer and fall months.

“BC Transit works hard to ensure that service matches ridership needs,” the bus service said in a press release.

Some minor changes are also being made to route 60 Enderby/Vernon in Armstrong, also in effect May 2. Within Armstrong, buses will shift from Wright Street on to Okanagan Street.

“This routing change was supported through the public engagement process conducted as part of the recently completed North Okanagan Transit Future Action Plan,” BC Transit said.

A detailed preview schedule for both routes is available now to allow for trip planning.

For more information on fares, scheduling and trip planning visit bctransit.com/Vernon.

