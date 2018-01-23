An accident involving a bus and a truck at the corner of Harvey and Spall in Kelowna on Jan. 23, 2018. - Image: Alistair Waters

Bus slams into truck at Kelowna intersection

A transit bus and a pick-up truck came together in the noon hour in Kelowna

A transit bus T-boned a pick-up truck at the intersection of Spall and Harvey in Kelowna over the noon hour.

According to witness reports from the scene, BC Ambulance and Kelowna Fire Department crews are on the scene.

The southbound lane of Spall was blocked in the crash while one lane of Highway 97 heading south was also affected.

Initial reports say there were no injuries in the accident, one of a few accidents reported in the last hour.

According to regional transit, the bus was full with passengers, none of whom were injured. The bus driver was uninjured however was shaken by the incident.

Another accident was reported on Boucherie Road over the noon hour as a car was reportedly on its side.

The Kelowna Capital News will update this story if more information becomes available.

An accident involving a bus and a pick up truck at Harvey and Spall in Kelowna. - Image: Contributed

