Bus vs. SUV crash on Harvey Ave. in Kelowna closes busy intersection

Traffic slowed around 3p.m. on Dec. 8

Multiple lanes were closed around 3p.m. on Dec. 8 at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road, after a passenger vehicle collided with a city bus and wound up in the center median.

One woman from the vehicle was placed into an ambulance, which was on scene alongside police and fire. The ambulance left with the woman inside around 3:15p.m.

The incident left just one lane open going both ways on Harvey.

There did not seem to be any significant damage to the bus, which was able to drive out of the highway around 3:15p.m.

