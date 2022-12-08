Bus vs. SUV crash on Harvey Ave. in Kelowna closes busy intersection

Multiple lanes were closed around 3p.m. on Dec. 8 at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road, after a passenger vehicle collided with a city bus and wound up in the center median.

One woman from the vehicle was placed into an ambulance, which was on scene alongside police and fire. The ambulance left with the woman inside around 3:15p.m.

The incident left just one lane open going both ways on Harvey.

There did not seem to be any significant damage to the bus, which was able to drive out of the highway around 3:15p.m.

Breaking – A vehicle and a bus collided at the intersection of Harvey Ave and Burtch in #Kelowna. The drive of the car is on the way to hospital. Traffic on Harvey is one one going southbound bound @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/Bxnxujz3ld — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) December 8, 2022

car accidentCity of Kelowna