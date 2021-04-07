Bush fire near Kelowna backroad deemed suspicious

The fire was identified and extinguished near Myra Canyon Forest Service Road on April 6

A rank three bush fire near Myra Canyon Forest Service Road that occurred on April 6 is being deemed suspicious by the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD).

At approximately 6:15 p.m., KFD’s dispatch center received two separate calls for smoke sightings, one in the June Springs Road area and the other in the Gallagher-Mantle Court area of Rutland.

No fire was spotted in the latter area, but a bush fire was located up Myra Canyon Forest Service Road upon investigation. The first arriving officer reported a 50×50 rank three bush fire.

“Crew advanced lines to the fire and quickly extinguished it. Fire had climbed several trees before being extinguished,” said KFD’s platoon captain John Kelly.

The RCMP has been notified of the event, and KFD reminded residents that campfires are not permitted within the city of Kelowna.

