The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a grass and bush fire in downtown Kelowna around 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. (File photo)

Bush fire snuffed in downtown Kelowna

The fire was 20 feet by 10 feet on the Sunset Park Trail, behind Telus Park off Manhattan Drive

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly extinguished a bush fire in downtown Kelowna Friday evening, March 3.

Around 7:15 p.m., the fire department received multiple 911 calls reporting a grass fire in the Ellis Street and Manhattan Drive area.

Crews located a 20-foot by 10-foot area of grass and bush on fire on the Sunset Park Trail, behind Telus Park off Manhattan Drive.

The fire had spread to two large pine trees.

Given the fire’s location, crews had to advance approximately 350 feet of hose line to reach the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

John Kelly, platoon captain for the fire department, said in a press release that the fire did not spread to any exposures.

He said the fire is being deemed suspicious.

RCMP attended the scene, and the Kelowna Fire Department responded with two engines and a command vehicle with nine personnel.

