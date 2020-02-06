Kelowna Christian High School was placed in ”hold and secure” on Wednesday, Feb. 5. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

Everything is back to normal at Kelowna Christian School after threats issued Wednesday morning prompted a several-hour closure and heavy police response.

“It is business as usual,” said head of school Mike Campbell in a media release on Thursday.

“We want to be clear that Kelowna Christian School was never in a lockdown. The hold and secure protocol was enacted because the RCMP had to determine if there was an actual danger to the school. The Hold and Secure protocol means that students are kept in their classrooms, but they continue to have classes as normal. Exterior doors are locked for safety and keeping the students in their rooms ensures we can account for all students.”

Just before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP were contacted by officials from the school and advised that they had received a threat from a male suspect towards students and staff.

One male youth was arrested following the schools reopening around 12:30 p.m.

“As a result of the police investigation, members of the Kelowna RCMP School Resource Unit were able to identify where the call was placed and the individual who made the threat,” said Cst. Lesley Smith with the Kelowna RCMP School Resource Unit.

“The suspect was identified as a youth in a neighbouring community and he was subsequently located and arrested for his actions.”

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against the male youth.

The school thanked the RCMP for its “outstanding support” and the teachers for doing a great job over the 3.5-hour closure.

“Last night, our school was filled with athletes playing basketball and school is back to normal today. Counsellors have been made available, but our students are enjoying another fun day of learning and living at Kelowna Christian School,” added Campbell.

READ MORE: Youth arrested after threats made toward Kelowna Christian School

Most Read