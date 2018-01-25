Business is brisk in the Okanagan

Q4 Economic Indicators Report is in.

Business is brisk in the Central Okanagan.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission released Q4 Economic Indicators Report, which offersd a snapshot of where the region stands in various measures.

The Central Okanagan experienced a 29 per cent increase in job postings in 2017, with an average of 1,298 jobs posted per month.

READ ALSO: ALBAS TAKES ISSUE WITH CANADA JOB PROGRAM

The top three categories for job postings included – Sales and Service Occupations (32.4 per cent), Trades, Transport and Equipment Operator Occupations (9.9 per cent) and Business, Finance and Administration Occupations (9.9 per cent).

Last year was a record-breaking year for residential construction in the Kelowna CMA.

IN DEPTH: HOUSING STARTS EXPLODE

Total building permit values saw a 23 per cent increase from 2016 sitting at just over $900 Million for the Jan-Nov 2017 period. Multi-family units accounted for most of the growth experienced in residential construction – up 88 per cent from 2016 and 512 per cent in the last five years.

The Kelowna Airport saw just under 1.9 million passengers in 2017, setting an all-time traffic record with a growth rate of 9.3 per cent – representing over 161,000 additional travellers.

We’ll have more to come.

To learn more about the COEDC visit www.investkelowna.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools
Next story
Kelowna pioneer dies at 106 years old

Just Posted

Kelowna hotel proposal adds street plaza to plan

Westcorp says lower portion of Queensway, between Water Street and the lakeshore, to be transformed

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Business is brisk in the Okanagan

Q4 Economic Indicators Report is in.

Kelowna pioneer dies at 106 years old

Helen Serwa leaves a large family behind after passing away

Kelowna’s Ransom to compete at Olympics

Biathlete Julia Ransom to appear in her first Olympic Games for Canada

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Kelowna’s Critchlow named to Canadian Olympic team

Two-time national junior champ will compete in snowboard cross in South Korea

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Gaudet honoured with postage stamp

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet among six women in winter sports recognized by Canada Post

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

Most Read