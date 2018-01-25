Business is brisk in the Okanagan

Business is brisk in the Central Okanagan.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission released Q4 Economic Indicators Report, which offersd a snapshot of where the region stands in various measures.

The Central Okanagan experienced a 29 per cent increase in job postings in 2017, with an average of 1,298 jobs posted per month.

READ ALSO: ALBAS TAKES ISSUE WITH CANADA JOB PROGRAM

The top three categories for job postings included – Sales and Service Occupations (32.4 per cent), Trades, Transport and Equipment Operator Occupations (9.9 per cent) and Business, Finance and Administration Occupations (9.9 per cent).

Last year was a record-breaking year for residential construction in the Kelowna CMA.

IN DEPTH: HOUSING STARTS EXPLODE

Total building permit values saw a 23 per cent increase from 2016 sitting at just over $900 Million for the Jan-Nov 2017 period. Multi-family units accounted for most of the growth experienced in residential construction – up 88 per cent from 2016 and 512 per cent in the last five years.

The Kelowna Airport saw just under 1.9 million passengers in 2017, setting an all-time traffic record with a growth rate of 9.3 per cent – representing over 161,000 additional travellers.

We’ll have more to come.

To learn more about the COEDC visit www.investkelowna.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.