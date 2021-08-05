Business licence required for short-term rental operators in West Kelowna

The new regulation was implemented on Tuesday, July 13

Operators of short-term rentals in West Kelowna now require a business licence.

A one-time fee of $250 is due at the time of application to the city, and the annual license fee is $500. Failure to obtain a license and follow regulations may result in fines of $250 to $1,000 for each day of operation, along with possible legal action, the city said in a news release.

The new rules and regulations were implemented on July 13, and all operators currently advertising or booking short-term accommodations must apply for a license.

“Short term accommodations have an important role in our economy and licensing and regulations reduce impacts to neighbourhoods, protect long term rental supply and ensure operators are accountable for the wellbeing and safety of guests and residents,” said communications and engagement supervisor Jason Luciw

Short-term accommodation is defined as a portion of primary residence rented for less than 30 days and is permitted only within a single-detached dwelling, secondary suite or carriage home. The property must be the applicant’s primary residence for the majority of the year and have permitted zoning. Applications must also include a Good Neighbour Agreement, Fire & Safety Self Evaluation Attestation, Fire Safety Plan, Parking Site Plan and, if applicable, Owner/Strata Consent Form.

Short-term accommodations operators can visit westkelownacity.ca for more information.

