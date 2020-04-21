President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

The federal government will begin to accept applications for the wage subsidy Monday (April 27), as it rolled out a calculator for businesses to calculate how much they could receive.

The $73-billion wage subsidy will provide businesses with 75 per cent of each employee’s salary, up to $847 each week. It is available for businesses who have lost 15 per cent of gross revenue in March, and 30 per cent in the months following. The subsidy will be backdated to March 15 and is currently set to run for 12 weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (April 21) that companies using tax havens will still be eligible for the wage subsidy, as the money goes to payroll and workers.

At a later press conference, Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos said the government was trying to keep as many workers on the payroll as possible.

“Having the ability to retain staff and rehire people will put employers in the best possible position,” Duclos said.

He said the the Canada Revenue Agency is expected to process 90 per cent of applications by May 5, with cheques and direct deposits coming shortly after.

READ MORE: Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

READ MORE: Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM
Next story
Princeton man facing charges after police cruiser allegedly rammed

Just Posted

Vancouver company looks to reopen Peachland’s Brenda Mines

The mine has been closed since 1990 and quarried for copper and molybdenum

Home in Rutland ravaged by early morning fire

The RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department remain on scene

Kelowna council to resume public hearings, guidelines in place

On May 12, the city will hold its first public hearing in nearly two months

Kelowna RCMP make high-risk arrest of armed suspect in Rutland

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on April 20

Okanagan Cannabis Shop opens on 420

Flora Cannabis is opening with restrictions amid COVID-19

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Princeton man facing charges after police cruiser allegedly rammed

A 26-year-old Princeton man is facing charges including assault with a weapon… Continue reading

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

HERGOTT: ICBC, COVID-19 and an injury claim

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Dyer: Learning about EV from an “L” driver

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

Okanagan Chamber manager resigns due to COVID-19 cutbacks

Resignation gives room in budget for Chamber of Commerce to continue to serve community

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

Most Read