Businesses on Enterprise Way evacuated due to gas leak

Businesses on Enterprise Way including Kelowna BMW are being evacuated Thursday afternoon after an excavator hit a gas line.
The incident happened about 2:30 p.m.
FortisBC is on scene and evacuated the building as a precaution as gas was detected inside the buildings.
Firefighters and FortisBC are working to rectify the situation and allow people to return to the buildings.
