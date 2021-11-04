Businesses on Enterprise Way evacuated due to gas leak

Kelowna BMW was evacuated after a gas line was hit

Businesses on Enterprise Way including Kelowna BMW are being evacuated Thursday afternoon after an excavator hit a gas line.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m.

FortisBC is on scene and evacuated the building as a precaution as gas was detected inside the buildings.

Firefighters and FortisBC are working to rectify the situation and allow people to return to the buildings.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman charged after allegedly embezzling $20K from elementary school PAC

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelownanatural gas