Sunday was a busy day for Central Okanagan search and rescue volunteers.

According to COSAR, it received a call to help an injured mountain biker on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail at 1 p.m. and later that evening was called out again, this time to assist a man who fell off a rope swing at Christie Falls, up Bear Creek Road on the west side of Okanagan Lake. The man suffered serious injured in the fall.

In the first incident, a female tourist in her 60s from South Africa crashed her bike and sustained head injuries and a possible concussion because she wasn’t wearing a helmet. She was stabilized and turned over to BC ambulance personnel.

Later in the day, around 7 p.m., 16 COSAR members went to Christie Lake to assist to help the man who fell off the rope swing over the falls. He had and sustained serious lower body injuries as a result of the fall.

With help from four Penticton Search and Rescue rope team members and a member of the Prince George Search and Rescue rope team who happened to be in the area at the time, they helped stabilize the man while a Cormorant helicopter from 442 squadron in Comox was dispatched.

The man, in his 20s and from Quebec, was evacuated by helicopter to Kelowna General Hospital.

The COSAR team members started the day at 9 a.m. with a four-hour training session on wildfire safety.

