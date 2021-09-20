Ellis Street will be closed between Cawston Avenue and Cannery Lane from Sept. 27 until the end of October. (Google Maps)

Busy downtown Kelowna street to close for a month

Part of Ellis Street will close for water utility starting next week

Downtown Kelowna’s Ellis Street will see some traffic interruptions over the next month as the city works on water utility improvements in the area.

On Tuesday, Sept 21, the street will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Clement and Cawston avenues to prepare for more work beginning next week.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, Ellis will be closed to motorists between Cawston Avenue and the north end of Cannery Lane. Cannery Lane will also be closed to through traffic.

Businesses in the area will remain open and traffic controllers will facilitate access to the area.

Roads will reopen when the project is completed, which the city says should happen by the end of October.

