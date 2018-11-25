Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assist an injured ATV-rider Sunday, Nov. 25. (COSAR photo)

Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

COSAR called to two separate events over weekend

It was a busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews.

They assisted the West Kelowna Fire Department in rescuing a young man from a cliff near McDougal Rim Saturday, Nov. 24. And on Sunday, Nov. 25, COSAR helped an injured ATV-rider near Myra Canyon.

Saturdays’s rescue began at 4:15 p.m. when West Kelowna Fire asked for assistance in helping a young hiker who became disoriented in the steep terrain and called police for help. A dozen COSAR members responded and, after a brief search, located the teenager.

Rope teams lowered the man to the valley floor and four firefighters and two COSAR members walked the teen out to the north end of Rose Valley Reservoir. He was checked by the BC Ambulance Service and was released.

“It was easier to lower the subject to the ground than bring him back up,” said search manager Kevin Birnie.

Crews wrapped up operations around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Related: Search and rescue save man stuck on cliff in West Kelowna park

Only eight hours later, COSAR was called to help a hunter who crashed his quad coming down a hill near the four-kilometre mark of Myra Canyon Road. The middle-aged hunter sustained broken ribs and suspected spinal injuries, so crews called in Wildcat Helicopters to winch out the subject and transport him to an awaiting ambulance.

Birnie, who was also the search manager on Sunday’s task, said he was happy with the number of search and rescue volunteers who responded to the task as well as the fortitude shown by the subjects.

“Conditions are getting cold, so people need to be prepared for winter conditions when they go out,” he said. “As well, make sure friends and family know where you’re going and when you’ll be back.”

Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

COSAR called to two separate events over weekend

