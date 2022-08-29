It was a busy weekend for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

How busy?

Between 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and midnight on Sunday, Aug. 28, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received approximately 230 calls for service.

“Our officers responded to traffic complaints, property related offences, missing person, instances involving interpersonal violence, and a number of other calls for service and self-generated investigations,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Below are some highlights from the weekend:

• Property crime suspect arrested in Coldstream

Police located and arrested a man rummaging and stealing from vehicles early Saturday morning.

On Aug. 26 at 1 a.m., police received a report of a man who was entering and stealing from vehicles on Middleton Close. A description of the suspect was provided to responding officers who quickly located and arrested the man as he was leaving the area. A number of items reported stolen were located in the man’s possession and have been returned to their rightful owner.

Matthew Howard, 42, of Vernon has been charged with one count each of theft, possession of stolen property, failing to comply with a probation order and trespassing at night on a residential property. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 1. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2022-15421

• Assault investigation leads to arrests

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, police were called to the parking lot of a business in the 2900-block of 29th Avenue in Vernon for a report of an assault. Officers responded to the location where they located a victim lying on the ground.

While police were providing aid to the man, two men from the crowd approached and became confrontational with the officers. After being warned several times not to interfere, both men were arrested for obstruction. One of the individuals, a 34-year old Vernon man, also faces a potential charge for assaulting a police officer.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and at the conclusion, a full report will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Services for their assessment of any criminal charges.

• Driver arrested after crash

A man was arrested for impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash on 32nd Street in Vernon on Sunday night. Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 4000-block where a black Dodge Caravan had been struck from behind by a black Jeep Cherokee. While conducting their investigation, officers noted signs of intoxication on the man who was allegedly operating the Jeep.

He was taken to the RCMP detachment where he provided samples of his breath that were over the legal limit. The driver, a 26-year old Vernon man, was released from custody pending a future court date.

• Proactive patrols nets wanted man

A wanted man is in custody after using another person’s name to try to avoid arrest.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, officers from the Downtown Enforcement Unit were conducting proactive patrols in Polson Park when they encountered a man believed to have a warrant for his arrest. The suspect gave a fake name to the officers in an attempt to evade capture, however, his identity was confirmed and he was arrested.

The man remains in custody and has been charged with personation under the Criminal Code.

Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately and directly to police.

Less serious crimes, such as stolen or damaged property without any witnesses or suspects, can also be reported online at https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: North Okanagan 4H members lose cattle in fatal crash

READ MORE: UPDATE: Coldstream referendum seeks $8.5 million for public works building

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMPVernon