Byron Louis narrowly wins Okanagan Indian Band election to return as chief

Louis will start his seventh term as OKIB chief after edging out Daniel Wilson by just four votes

The election results are in and Byron Louis is returning for his seventh term as Okanagan Indian Band chief. Election day was Thursday, March 30, 2023. (File photo)

The results are in for the Okanagan Indian Band’s election, and Byron Louis is returning for a seventh term as chief.

It was a close contest for the position of chief, with Louis edging challenger Daniel Anthony Wilson by just four votes.

Ten councillors were elected. Their vote share is listed below:

• Rachel Marchand, 330 votes

• Tim Isaac, 329 votes

• Allan Louis, 295 votes

• Donna Good Water, 264 votes

• Valerie Chiba, 248 votes

• Raymond Marchand, 235 votes

• Rochelle Saddleman, 233 votes

• Floyd Oppenheimer, 232 votes

• Viola Brown, 225 votes

• Patricia Jack, 215 votes

A total of 585 ballots were cast.

The newly elected chief and council will be sworn in at Head of the Lake Hall on April 3 at 10 a.m. They will hold their first council meeting after the ceremony.

“Congratulations to the successful candidates, and a huge thank you to all those who ran in the election. It takes courage and determination to put your name forward as a candidate in an election. Limlemt to all the candidates,” the OKIB said in a press release.

