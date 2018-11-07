Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Bystanders play hero as police warn alcohol and water don’t mix

Woman saved after falling off a dock in Ucluelet

Bystanders became heroes last week as they rushed to save the life of a woman who had fallen off a Ucluelet dock.

The woman, a West Coast resident, fell into the ocean while attempting to board a canoe at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock on Nov. 1 around 5 p.m. and the man she was with was unable to pull her back onto the dock by himself, according to Sgt. Steve Mancini of the Ucluelet RCMP.

Neither were wearing life-jackets.

READ MORE: Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

“Fortunately, some bystanders in the area heard the screams for help and were able to attend and pull the female in from the water,” Mancini said.

He said RCMP were joined at the scene by Emergency Health Services and Ucluelet Volunteer Fire Department members and the woman was transported to Tofino Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He added that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

READ MORE: Alcohol consumption on the rise on Vancouver Island

“When you mix alcohol and docks, or any sort of water activity, it’s a recipe for disaster. We strongly encourage people not to do that,” he said. “We don’t want to see anybody get hurt because of a mistake.”

Mancini noted a woman was found deceased in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19 and said police are urging residents and visitors to be safe and wear life-jackets.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

“When you’re on the docks, life-jackets are advised, whether you’re a child or an adult,” he said. “This time of year the water is cold. This was a situation where we were fortunate enough to be able to have a positive result at the end, but it’s a reminder that we need to be safe on docks and properly equipped when we’re on them.”


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna entrepreneur pitches to Dragons’ tonight
Next story
UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

Just Posted

Repair café for broken appliances returns to Kelowna

Bring appliances and more to the workshop at Okanagan College Nov. 17th

UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Kelowna entrepreneur pitches to Dragons’ tonight

The new episode of Dragons’ Den features JB Owen from Lotus Liners

West Kelowna climbs Most Dangerous Cities list

Macleans magazine release its Most Dangerous Cities list

Cooler weather on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Flurries could fly come Friday in the Interior

Four bears trapped in B.C. small town and destroyed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Lightning zap West Kelowna 13-1

Under 12 ringette play at Royal LePage Place

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

New trades training equipment for Okanagan College

Post-secondary institute receives $160,000, announced during Apprenticeship Recognition Week

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

Most Read