UPDATE: Garage on Lakeshore Road burns to the ground, blaze deemed suspicious

UPDATE: 5:32 p.m.

The RCMP is investigating after a suspicious blaze ripped through a garage on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens with the Kelowna Fire Department said crews arrived at the scene at 5570 Lakeshore Road just after 4:30 p.m., finding the garage fully engulfed.

#kelowna fire department crews have knocked down a structure fire on Lakeshore Rd, a garage with two vehicles inside. Structure was unsaveable. #Fire deemed suspicious and RCMP will be investigating. For @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/nYQDeSQkaC — Phil McLachlan (@newspaperphil) November 25, 2020

Crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire, limiting the spread of the fire only to a nearby fence.

The structure had no occupants when the blaze broke out, but two vehicles were inside.

Fire crews have deemed the fire suspicious and RCMP will be conducting an investigation into its cause.

