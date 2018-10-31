Mayor Naheed Nenshi instructs Calgary City council on motions to kill the 2026 Winter Olympic bid and cancel a Nov. 13 plebiscite on whether it should proceed, in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games survived a city council vote Wednesday, when a motion leading to the cancellation of an upcoming plebiscite did not pass.

Ten votes out of 15 on council were required to abandon the Nov. 13 plebiscite asking Calgarians if they want to host the games or not. Eight voted in favour of reconsidering the plebiscite.

It appeared the possibility of a bid was headed for the ditch Tuesday when a councillor said there wasn’t a financial agreement between the federal and provincial governments and the city to fund the games.

RELATED: Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

But the bid corporation Calgary 2026 presented a revised financial plan, which the Canadian and Alberta governments agree to in principle, to council Wednesday.

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million to a total of $5.075 billion.

RELATED: Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Mail-in ballots for the plebiscite were mailed out earlier in the week. Advance voting is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Just Posted

Okanagan College helps job seekers get social media savvy at career fair

The career fair will take place Nov. 4

A different kind of play asks Kelowna to ‘Swipe Right’

The play explores the trials and tribulations of dating with technology

Crash forces car onto Highway 97 median

A two vehicle crash stalled traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna

West Kelowna Warriors win fifth straight

Warriors top line stays hot with 6-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild

The key to getting a great pet-sitter over the holidays may be to book in advance

An online pet sitting company says pet’s safety and comfort will be increased with a good caretaker

More rain in the forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A weekly weather update with Jen Zielinski

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Most Read