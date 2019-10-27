Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks to reporters in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Nenshi says speculation about him being appointed as a representative or adviser for Alberta in federal cabinet is “silly,” but adds he is willing to help bridge the divide between western Canada and the federal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is willing to help bridge the current divide between western Canada and the federal government, but called speculation about him being appointed as a representative of — or adviser for — Alberta in federal cabinet “silly.”

“No job has been offered, nor no job has been contemplated,” Nenshi told CTV’s Question Period in an interview aired Sunday.

“Probably it’s wrong, but I am enjoying all this speculation because it’s so silly.”

Nenshi said he’d be prepared to aid the Trudeau government in gaining a better perspective on Alberta issues in an informal way, but appeared to lay down a few ground rules for his cooperation.

Calling separatist rumblings in Alberta “very real,” Nenshi said he spoke with Trudeau about a range of issues seen in the West as irritants in a call he received from the prime minister on Wednesday.

“Of course the (Trans Mountain) pipeline has to get built, of course we need to re-examine Bill C-69 which my premier calls the No More Pipelines Bill, but is actually much more dangerous than that,” Nenshi said.

The popular three-time mayor warned that Bill C-69, known as the Impact Assessment Act, would make it much more difficult to build not just pipelines, but other infrastructure projects as well.

The Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election amid growing frustration with federal policies affecting the oilpatch, leading to questions about how the prime minister would provide representation of the two provinces in his cabinet, which is to be sworn in Nov. 20.

Comments made by Trudeau since the election triggered speculation that he might turn to Nenshi to be a voice for the West in cabinet.

Former Alberta premier Alison Redford has also been tabbed as a potential Trudeau confidant, and said she’s willing to lend the federal Liberals a hand in addressing the gap in western representation.

“I haven’t been asked. I am happy to help in any way,” she told CTV’s Question Period.

“This is something Canadians have been thinking about for a long time and I think the key is that there has to be a lot of voices at the table.”

Bill C-69, designed to change the way the federal government reviews major projects, including oil and gas pipelines, became a key focal point of discontent expressed by Albertans during the federal election campaign.

Oil industry executives have warned the legislation will halt economic growth in Canada, particularly in the West as companies struggle to get bitumen to markets other than the United States.

READ MORE: ‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning
Next story
The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

Just Posted

The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

UBCO Heat drop volleyball home-opener

Men and women squads get a rematch against the University of Alberta on Saturday

Zombies to swarm Kelowna’s Stuart Park for Thriller dance

Thrill the World Kelowna invites all for the dance at 3 p.m. Saturday

Thirteen-storey condo tower, community threatre proposed for old Kelowna RCMP site

The city is offering the property in an 80-year lease that is expected to net $6.5 million

Second bridge across Okanagan Lake ‘unlikely’ because of $1 billion price tag

Highway 33 extension plans are being scaled back due to cost

Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

What are you dressing up as this Halloween?

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

Early council members wanted October celebration to honour Shaughnessy’s visit

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface

Members of the Okanagan Diving Club submerged in the waters of Otter Bay, Vernon, on Saturday

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

Most Read