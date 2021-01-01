Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, joined the Calgary Police Service 12 years ago. He was killed during a traffic stop northeast of the city on New Year’s Eve 2020. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, joined the Calgary Police Service 12 years ago. He was killed during a traffic stop northeast of the city on New Year’s Eve 2020. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

A Calgary police officer died in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop in the city on New Year’s Eve. Officers are continuing to search for a suspect.

On Friday morning (Jan. 1), the Calgary Police Service confirmed Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was conducting a traffic stop in northeast Calgary at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, when the driver fled the scene and struck the officer.

Fellow officers and paramedics attempted to render aid, however the officer was pronounced dead in hospital around midnight.

“The profound grief this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is unmeasurable,” police said in a statement. “Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time.”

As of Friday morning, officers continued searching for the suspect. Police warned that road closures in the affected area will likely continue through the day.

Harnett had joined the Calgary police force 12 years ago.

RCMP around the country have been issuing statements of condolences.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Just Posted

In July the BC SPCA confirmed a mutilated cat was killed by a predator. (File)
Year in review – July 2020

A look back at July’s top stories

Kelowna fire crews responded to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult shop, New Years Eve. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Crews quickly knocked down dumpster fire just hours before the new year began

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

(File)
Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Whether within your household bubble or alone, here are some songs to keep you dancing until 2021

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 20 to 26 for local health areas across the province Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC)
New COVID-19 weekly case-count in the Central Okanagan decreases slightly

Health officials identified 214 cases in the Central Okanagan from Dec. 20–26

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Out of precaution, Pint and Pie was evacuated New Year's Eve due to a small grease fire at the 32nd Street restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Small fire evacuates North Okanagan business

Pine and Pie patrons evacuated New Year’s Eve

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Most Read