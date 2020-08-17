RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

An Alberta woman has died after a tragic drowning incident at Kootenay National Park, according to Columbia Valley RCMP.

The incident happened near Marble Canyon Sunday (Aug. 16) at about 6 p.m., police confirmed Monday.

RCMP were told by witnesses that a woman was being photographed when she suddenly lost her footing, slipped and was swept away by the current of the river.

A friend of the woman tried to rescue her but was also swept away.

Bystanders, including a medical professional, pulled the woman from the water approximately one kilometre downstream where they attempted to save the woman. Despite their best efforts, the 34-year-old Calgary woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The friend, a 29-year-old Calgary man, was eventually pulled from the canyon by Parks Canada Visitor Safety crews executing a high angle rope rescue.

He was then airlifted by STARS air ambulance from Alberta to a hospital in Calgary for treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has not yet spoken with police or is in need of emotional support is encouraged to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Not guilty plea entered in North Okanagan murder trial
Next story
Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

Just Posted

RCMP request residents stay away from Central Okanagan search sites

‘Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible’

Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the body of a man off Tug Boat Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Fire rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Local governments call on Okanagan boaters to keep wakes low in shallow water

Conclusion of study finds power boats can disturb lake bottom in water up to 8 metres deep

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

Spaces will be available four days a week for up to 30 university students

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Sacha Perry-Fagant has been studying at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Dyer:The BC Step Code

Research indicates Canada could replace 100% of power from dams with solar, using only 13% of the land

Not guilty plea entered in North Okanagan murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

Most Read