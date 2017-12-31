(Facebook/The Calgary Zoo)

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Their black and white coats are built to withstand the cold, but many of the Calgary Zoo’s penguins have been moved inside because of the bone-chilling weather.

Zoo curator Malu Celli said the king penguins have been brought in from their outdoor enclosure on several days during Calgary’s latest cold snap.

Zookeepers follow a guideline that if temperatures fall below -25 C, it’s safer to keep the penguins indoors, said Celli. Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, she said, and with the wind chill, it can feel more like -40 C.

“We just don’t want to expose them to too much,” Celli said Sunday in an interview. “To keep them safe, we decided to pick a limit to let them out.”

Celli said the zoo has 51 penguins in its flock, representing several species from a range of habitats.

King penguins are often found in the subantarctic region, she said, so they are accustomed to chilly weather, but tend to live in milder climates than their Antarctic-dwelling cousins, emperor penguins.

At the Calgary Zoo, king penguins spend their winters waddling in open air, Celli said, but every year, Calgary’s frigid temperatures force them to temporarily return indoors.

“It’s not necessarily that it’s too cold for them,” she said. “I believe that physiologically, they can withstand colder weather than what we have here, but these are not wild birds.”

The tuxedoed birds would happily go outside if they could, she said, but with a chick in the flock who is still maturing, zookeepers prefer to err on the side of caution.

“It’s kind of like you can bundle up your kid, but then there’s a point you’re going to say, ‘I know you’re good, but I’d rather you stay inside now,’” said Celli.

Celli said zookeepers have made adjustments for several exhibits on account of the cold, and humans are still welcome to check out the park’s attractions.

“If you are brave and you come to the zoo, you’re pretty much going to get the zoo all to yourself,” she said.

Previous story
Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life
Next story
B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

National Newsmaker: Courage came at the right time

The Canadian Press made the right call for its Newsmaker of the Year

Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

West Kelowna RCMP recognizes volunteer’s contributions

Mina Jean Smith has been a volunteer in West Kelowna and Peachland for 25 years

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Warriors drop home-and-home to Trail to finish 2017

West Kelowna falls to Smoke Eaters in BCHL action Friday and Saturday

Vees lose second game to Wild

Disallowed goal cost the Penticton Vees

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

Most Read