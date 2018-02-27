Calling all Kelowna garden lovers

The Seedy Saturday on Sunday will be held March 11

Green thumbs will be gathering this Sunday for the Seedy Saturday on Sunday.

Presented by the Okanagan Master Gardners, the event allows folks an opportunity to trade their seeds and purchase plants from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, March 11.

Admission is $2 and it is free for children under 12.

For more information visit Facebook.com/KelownaSeedySunday.

