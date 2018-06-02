Erin Scott reads poetry at a recent Inspired Word Cafe event. - Credit: Inspired Word Cafe.

Calling all spoken word artists in Kelowna

Join other creative minds for a spoken-word style event with writers

By Matthew Abrey

A new event that aims to bring together nationally celebrated writers and spoken word artists with local talent is coming to downtown Kelowna next week.

The Milkcraters of the Moon Reading Series is a collaboration of UBCO’s creative writing program, the Inspired Word Café, and Milkcrate Records.

“The event takes the open mic model that has been so successful for Inspired Word Cafe, and tries to merge it with the longstanding reading series at UBCO,” says event co-organizer, Cole Mash. “The goal, in the end, is to end the separation of our local and institutional art communities and foster community and coalition building.”

The night will also feature a reading and discussion with nationally recognized author, Darren Bifford, who has written well-known books such as Wedding in Fire Country, False Spring, Hermit Crab and Age of Revolution.

The event is free and begins June 5 at 7 p.m. at Milkcrate Records, 527 Lawrence Avenue.


