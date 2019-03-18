Calling all spunky lawn bowlers: Charity event expanding in Kelowna

This summer, help support youth in the Okanagan by stepping into your best lawn bowling shoes.

On the Lawn powered by BDO is expanding its ever-popular Lawn Bowling Charity Tournament from a three-week event to a four-week event, allowing more teams a chance to participate and raise funds for Elevation Outdoors, according to an On The Lawn news release.

The event is aimed at Kelowna’s growing young professional community who are interested in trying out something new — all while making a difference in their community. In the past four years, On the Lawn has raised more than $78,000 for Elevation Outdoors, and the underprivileged youth of the Okanagan.

For 2019, OTL will be comprised of two brackets with each team playing for two weeks rather than three weeks. The first set of teams will join On The Lawn and BDO as they step back in time, roll some bowls, sip a cool beverage, and have a truly awesome time July 25 and Aug. 1. The second set of teams will play Aug. 8 and 15. For those passionate lawn bowlers out there wanting to play all four weeks, teams will be able to register at a discounted price and participate in both brackets, the release said.

“We are thrilled that this change will allow 40 teams to now participate in the event, compared to the 26 we’ve had for the past few years. The more teams we are able to accommodate, the more financial support we are able to provide to our extremely deserving charity,” said event coordinator Katherine Bramall.

The proceeds from this year’s event will assist Elevation Outdoors in launching their 10-month leadership program kicking off September 2019.

Team registration goes on sale March 29 at 9 a.m. and with the event selling out in the past years within a day or two, this new format will allow new teams to join in on the fun.

