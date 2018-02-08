Calling entrepreneurs: Dragons Den coming back to Okanagan

Popular TV show is looking for entrepreneurs with great ideas to hear pitches

Dragons’s Den is coming back to Kelowna.

The CBC TV show featuring aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their ideas will hold auditions in Kelowna on March 8 as part of a cross Canada tour.

Kelowna is the only Okanagan Valley city where producers will look for new business ideas that may catch their eye and make it onto the small screen next season on CBC.

Beginning in Toronto on Feb. 10, auditions will be open to the public, as producers hit the road visiting Canadian cities coast-to-coast in search of the country’s best business ideas in need of a Dragon investment.

The audition tour welcomes participants of all ages, with businesses at any stage of development.

Hopeful entrepreneurs should prepare to pitch their concept to the Dragons’ Den producers in five minutes or less. If they show the producers they have what it takes to pitch in the Den, they could be invited to Toronto to face the Dragons.

Prospective pitchers are encouraged to apply online and bring a completed application form to the audition.

Producers will be on the lookout for entrepreneurs in the following cities:

● Feb. 10 – Toronto, ON

● Feb. 15 – Edmonton, AB

● Feb. 15 – Nanaimo, BC

● Feb. 16 – Windsor, ON

● Feb. 17 – London, ON

● Feb. 17 – Calgary, AB

● Feb. 17 – Vancouver, BC

● Feb 21 – Guelph, ON

● Feb. 22 – Belleville, ON

● Feb. 23 – Kingston, ON

● Feb. 24 – Montreal, QC

● Feb. 24 – Ottawa, ON

● Feb. 24 – Barrie, ON

● Feb. 28 – Oshawa, ON

● Feb. 28 – Thunder Bay, ON

● Mar. 2 – Fredericton, NB

● Mar. 2 – Charlottetown, PEI

● Mar. 3 – Hamilton, ON

● Mar. 3 – Halifax, NS

● Mar. 3 – Cranbrook, BC

● Mar. 7 – Waterloo, ON

● Mar. 8 – Kelowna, BC

● Mar. 8 – Lethbridge, AB

● Mar. 10 – Calgary, AB

● Mar. 10 – Victoria, BC

● Mar. 14 – Collingwood, ON

● Mar. 14 – Prince George, BC

● Mar. 14 – Whitehorse, YT

● Mar. 16 – Abbotsford, BC

● Mar. 17 – St. John’s, NL

● Mar. 17 – Vancouver, BC

● Mar. 21 – Regina, SK

● Mar. 23 – Saskatoon, SK

● Mar. 23 – Quebec City, QC

● Mar. 24 – Montreal, QC

● Mar. 24 – Winnipeg, MB

● Mar. 24 – Niagara Falls, ON

● Apr. 7 – Toronto, ON

