Cambridge House strata council says no room for retail

Kelowna councillors approve a zoning bylaw change, plan to probe lack of parking at condo complex

City of Kelowna councillors passed a motion Tuesday evening to amend a zoning bylaw for Cambridge House on Ethel Street to allow for offices, medical services and retail general in the building’s two retail units in the building, despite residents’ objections.

Residents and members of the strata council voiced their concerns during the public hearing insisting the infrastructure can not support retail due to a lack of parking and the potential increase in waste and garbage.

Cambridge House has 200 stalls serving 192 units and 28 of those were slotted as visitor parking, however a strata council representative informed council there are only eight visitor parking stalls and one handicap stall.

“The number of visitor parking stalls is woefully inadequate for existing needs of the building, let alone adding on one or more businesses and their clients’ parking needs,” the strata letter read.

READ MORE: Rent isn’t cheaper in Kelowna microsuites

The strata said it feels any type of retail business would add additional strains to its already insufficient resources, including garbage and recycling facilities.

Cambridge House has one recycling bin and one garbage bin and the strata said it has had to increase the frequency of pickup as “these bins are already inadequate for the needs of the building.” It added there is no space to add additional bins.

The strata would like to see a small business use the 1,916 square-foot space on the ground level of the condo complex, but members said they didn’t want the amendment to the bylaw as it would open up the floor to retail outlets, such as convenience stores.

READ MORE: Council says no short-term rentals in secondary suites, carriage houses ‘for now’

“I do want the strata representatives tonight to know that I absolutely have heard their concerns,” Coun. Luke Stack said. “(Parking) is always a big issue for us and I am often reflecting on the decisions we made and it’s really good for us to hear back after a building is built out.”

“What I heard tonight warrants further review by us, and staff, to make sure when we’re approving projects that they will function in our city properly,” he said.

Coun. Brad Sieben supported the bylaw amendment, however he put forward a motion to have staff investigate the parking issue to ensure visitor parking regulations are being met. His motion was passed.

A report will be returned to council upon completion of the investigation.

Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
D-Day veterans revisit Normandy, recall horror and triumph
Next story
Pelosi questions Trump’s fitness; time for ‘intervention’?

Just Posted

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

UPDATE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

BrainTrust launches annual helmet program in Kelowna

Three students received free helmets at the May 22 launch at Belgo Elementary School

Central Okanagan plants a tree in celebration!

It’s the 100th anniversary of the Local Government Management Association of BC

Okanagan Sun name 1st class of Hall of Fame

The inaugural class will induct players, builders and volunteers

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation

Man seen throwing flammable substance in van, lighting it on fire next to home

Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

Kingfisher is hosting a series of field trips to release the school-raised salmon

Summerlanders urged to travel by bike

Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week run May 27 to June 2

Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process

Administrative error results in do-over for trial against Ronald Arthur Teneycke

Summerland Giant’s Head Run features Retro ’80s theme

Event will be held Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

Music and comedy event benefit Okanagan woman’s cancer battle

Fundraiser for Sue Folliott Sunday, May 26 at The Kal

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Most Read