Camp booted from BX Dog Park in Vernon

A homeless encampment was deconstructed near the BX Dog Park on BX Road Wednesday morning.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP assisted Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw officers the morning of April 29, 2020, to take down a temporary camp.
Police and bylaw spoke with a group who had set up tents in a wooded area.
RCMP said the individuals complied with bylaw’s request to remove the tents and have since moved along without incident.
